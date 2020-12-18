72 new cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 72 new cases Friday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 3,629 since the start of the outbreak. There were 42 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 2,320 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported three additional hospitalizations for the county on Friday bringing the total to 250 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

