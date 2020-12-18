Young man earns Eagle Scout

OTWAY — Becoming an Eagle Scout has been a high honor in the Boy Scout program for a long time. A young man in the area has reached the highest honor among scouts.

Ethan Beckett, a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Otway, Ohio, from BSA Troop 12 in Portsmouth received the rank of Eagle Scout. On behalf of the National Council of Boy Scouts of America, for the successful completion of the highest rank in scouting, congratulations are in order to Beckett. Due to COVID, a celebration will be held at a later date. The Scoutmaster for Troop 12 is Bryan Sparks.

In order to earn this high honor, Beckett had many accomplishments to achieve and had to complete a board review. Beckett completed an Eagle Project where he scraped and painted the Otway Post Office. He also reclaimed existing flower beds, landscaped entrance flower beds with mulch and flowers, and spread eight ton of gravel on the back parking lot. The Eagle Project was completed in the summer of 2019.

Beckett achieved the rank of Eagle in the fall of 2020. Ethan comes from a long line of Eagle Scouts as Beckett’s Dad, Gene Beckett (who has passed) and his brother, Joseph, also earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Beckett’s Project sponsors and volunteers include Dan Cassidy of Berndt & Murfin Insurance, Portsmouth Block, Portsmouth Monument, the Village of Otway, and Troop 12.

Becoming an Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.

Beckett was successful in earning this award and put in the hard work that it took to receive the honor.

Ethan Beckett from BSA Troop 12 in Portsmouth received the rank of Eagle Scout. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_IMG_8622.jpg Ethan Beckett from BSA Troop 12 in Portsmouth received the rank of Eagle Scout. Submitted Photo

