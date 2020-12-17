River Days Pageant is on

PORTSMOUTH — This Saturday, the 12 patient ladies who will be competing in this year’s River Days Queen competition will finally get their opportunity to do so.

After the 2020 River Days Festivities, typically held during Labor Day weekend, were canceled due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, Pageant Director Lori Lowe said the River Days Committee chose this weekend to hold their annual pageant to ensure they would be honoring their 12 contestants before year’s end.

Lowe thanked the Portsmouth City School District staff and superintendent Scott Dutey for allowing the contestants to practice on Sundays, and the Scioto County Health Department to ensure proper guidelines were put into place.

“We felt like we did a good job with the tools given, like checking temperatures and wearing of masks,” Lowe said.

This year’s River Days Pageant contestants, each representing their school district, include: Felicity Pettay of Notre Dame, Grace Smith of East, Marissa Boza of Green, Taylor Hamm of Wheelersburg, Ezra Veach of Minford, Lauren Albrecht of Portsmouth, Tory Donini of Valley, Tayler Butler of Northwest, Jenna Mays of South Webster, Shelby Easter of New Boston, Bailee Gillespie of Clay, and Sydney Carter of West.

The only crowd that will be in attendance Saturday when the event begins at 3:30 p.m. will be the parents of the contestants and the three returning pageant winners.

Lowe’s son Drew has made a QR code that will help with the check-in process, saying she feels they’ve gone above and beyond to make sure the girls and everyone involved are safe.

“We have pageant moms checking in for themselves and every contestant in every location in the building so that we can most efficiently contact trace dates and time stamps every time they are in or out of a room.”

Lowe added that thanks to the staff at Portsmouth High School, Tim Wellington and Emily Crandall, specifically, the River Days Pageant will be live streamed for the public to view, even though they cannot be in attendance.

The judges will arrive from out of town on Friday night when the contestants will have interviews and on Saturday will do a full pageant just as prior years.

This year’s competitors have been working March 1st and only had 12 days before the St.Patrick’s Day parade was canceled, which Lowe said would have been their first event.

“They’ve been real troopers at not getting upset or beat down because every time something planned had to be canceled.”

Those interested in viewing the 2020 River Days Queen pageant may do so by visiting the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miss-river-days-pageant-2020-tickets-133094391909?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=esfb&utm-source=fb&utm-term=listing&fbclid=IwAR0iMqh5PAtzOGF0cUI1Uftfp6FKRH8jn88sdCRuX1ZFazoHQ-ZB3_LkiXU

The River Days Contestants for 2020: Front Row L to R: Felicity Pettay Notre Dame, Grace Smith East 2nd Row L to R Marissa Boza Green, Taylor Hamm Wheelersburg, Ezra Veach Minford, Lauren Albrecht PHS 3rd Row L to R Tory Donini Valley, Tayler Butler Northwest, Jenna Mays South Webster, Shawn E. Bear, Shelby Easter New Boston, Bailee Gillespie Clay, Sydney Carter West https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_rdssu1-1.jpg The River Days Contestants for 2020: Front Row L to R: Felicity Pettay Notre Dame, Grace Smith East 2nd Row L to R Marissa Boza Green, Taylor Hamm Wheelersburg, Ezra Veach Minford, Lauren Albrecht PHS 3rd Row L to R Tory Donini Valley, Tayler Butler Northwest, Jenna Mays South Webster, Shawn E. Bear, Shelby Easter New Boston, Bailee Gillespie Clay, Sydney Carter West Kevin Hoops | Impressive Studios The River Days Contestants when they were preparing for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade that was canceled. Row 1: Lauren Albrecht, Ezra Veach Row 2: Jenna Mays, Taylor Hamm, Sydney Carter, Marissa Boza, Grace Smith Row 3: Bailee Gillespie, Tory Donini, Shelby Easter, Tayler Butler, Felicity Pettay https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_rdGreen1-1.jpg The River Days Contestants when they were preparing for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade that was canceled. Row 1: Lauren Albrecht, Ezra Veach Row 2: Jenna Mays, Taylor Hamm, Sydney Carter, Marissa Boza, Grace Smith Row 3: Bailee Gillespie, Tory Donini, Shelby Easter, Tayler Butler, Felicity Pettay Kevin Hoops | Impressive Studios

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

