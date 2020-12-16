Police radios and garbage trucks topic at New Boston meeting

NEW BOSTON — The Village of New Boston held its last scheduled meeting for the year 2020 on Tuesday evening via Zoom.

The meeting was brought to order by the mayor, Junior Williams with the pledge and a silent prayer. Williams discussed that the Bikers Toy Drive wasn’t down as much as they were originally worried about, he stated that they were probably going to be about the same as last year. He also wanted to thank the ladies in the office Lana Loper, Lori Jordan, and Jessica Grant for all of the wrapping of the many presents and efforts in trying to get them out.

On Committee Reports, Councilman Jon Mills member of the Finance Committee reported on last week’s meeting on Dec. 8. He said that they discussed the possible community improvement loan that they are interested in pursuing. and that they need to have a detailed list of things they loan would be used for, and that would be things like paving, LED traffic lights and possibly other such items.

The Village Clerk, Loper read the following Ordinances and Resolutions:

Ordinance No. 45-2020- An ordinance e transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village and declaring an emergency. Councilman Meehan made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Ryan Ottney seconded with all in favor. Councilman Imes made a motion to adopt with Councilman Mills second and all in favor. It was mentioned that part of this would be the payoff of the Loan for the two Ford Cruisers along with other payments that have a balance.

Ordinance No. 46-2020-An ordinance to approve Then and Now Certificates in excess of $3,000 for payment to OWDA and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules with Councilman Dan Fetty seconding it with all in favor, Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt and Councilman Fetty seconded and all voted in favor.

Ordinance No. 47-2020-An ordinance amending Section 2 of Ordinance Number 32-2020 to allow up to an additional $1,000 for individuals and businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Ralph Imes seconded with all in favor. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt with Councilman Ottney seconding and all voted in favor.

Resolution No 29-2020- A resolution authorizing the re-payment of an advance; and declaring an emergency. Councilman Fetty made a motion to suspend the rules with Councilman Mike Meehan seconding and all were in favor. Councilman Ottney made a motion to adopt with Councilman Mills seconding and all voted in favor.

Resolution No. 30-2020- A resolution to permit the Ohio Department of Transportation to update Type A treatments on guardrails within the corporation limits of the village of New Boston and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules with a second from Councilman Imes and all in favor. Councilman Imes made a motion to adopt with Councilman Mills second, and all voted in favor.

In the manner of New Business, Councilman Meehan asked New Boston Police Chief Steven Goins if the repeater radios had been installed with Chief Goins stating they were installed about a month and a half ago. Also in new business, Councilman Mills asked Village Administrator Steve Hamilton about the situation with the New Boston Garbage Trucks. Hamilton says that both were down and possible problems, but said that thankfully Portsmouth City was allowing them to use their truck.

The Councilmen along with the mayor wished everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

