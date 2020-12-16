Salvation Army responds in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — As news broke about the collapse of the Killen Generating Station, first responders immediately rushed to the scene, along with first responders, the local Salvation Army attended to help in any way possible.

Dan Simco from the Portsmouth local Salvation shared his brief work at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County. He was able to explain why the Salvation Army is so important in times of distress and trouble. “We were up there for about a 24-hour period. That was what was requested for us. I mean the Salvation Army.”

Simco said, “I was there in the evening to drop off supplies that they were needing. The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Unit came out of Cincinnati to respond to the disaster. They knew that we were going to be busy here locally. So, Major Bob Klink was there throughout the day providing the food, snacks and drinks to the first responders.”

Simco said that dropping off the snacks and things needed and making sure of anything else they may need there is what he was there to do. He said that he didn’t get to interact much with the first responders, “but what I did see, the wreckage, being that close and seeing it in person, it brought reality to the situation. I’d just seen the stuff on TV, and you get there and see the reality and magnitude of the structure that had fallen.”

The Salvation Army, when they go to a place like that he says, “We offer emotional and spiritual counseling to those first responders and families that may be there,3e4 that just need someone to talk to, in addition to supplying food and beverages, we are also there for listening as well as for anyone who would like to have prayer, we are certainly willing and able to do that.” In the 24 hour period that the Salvation Army was there in Adams County, they provided over 500 meals and 1,000 beverages.

Simco said that they were situated right there where the structure had fallen. Simco has had the opportunity to serve in disasters before at Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina for a couple of weeks. He was also at ground zero in New York City the February after the attack.

Simco shared that even locally, their own EDS canteen gets used every day for their feeding program to deliver the service in Portsmouth. He stated that the foodservice need locally is high and that they roughly average between 1,200 and 1,400 meals a month in what they deliver and that’s just Monday through Friday the hot meals they provide.

The Salvation Army’s local projects during the holidays are the Red Kettle and their Angel Trees. The Red Kettle collections are going on right now. Simco said that they are still having difficulty getting people to work them due to fear of COVID. Their angel tree project just ended and they will be working with the distribution to the people in need Monday and Tuesday of next week on the family’s scheduled time.

If you would be interested in donating and don’t want to get out, the Portsmouth Salvation Army’s webpage has a virtual Red Kettle, where you can donate online and not have to leave the confines of your house. The website has information on what the Salvation Army does locally and an opportunity to volunteer if you want. You can also access their Facebook page and it has links where you can donate.

The Salvation Army Disaster truck as it was set up at the Killen Generating Station collapse, right next to the collapse. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_SA-FOOD.jpg The Salvation Army Disaster truck as it was set up at the Killen Generating Station collapse, right next to the collapse. Submitted Photos The Salvation Army serving food, snacks, and beverages to the first responders at the Killen Generating Station collapse. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_SASite.jpg The Salvation Army serving food, snacks, and beverages to the first responders at the Killen Generating Station collapse. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights