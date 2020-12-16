84 new cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 84 new cases Wednesday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 3,475 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 71 additional recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 2,216 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported four additional hospitalizations for the county on Wednesday bringing the total to 244 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

