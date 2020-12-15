New Signs erected in Mound Park

PORTSMOUTH — Visitors to Mound Park may notice two new signs along its trails, thanks to a local nonprofit and its board members who installed the signs.

Just recently, Connex installed two signs to welcome visitors to Mound Park. One is located next to the donor plaza on Hutchins Street and the other is located next to the tennis/pickleball court entrance on 17th Street.

Connex utilized a portion of the funding received from the City of Portsmouth hotel/motel taxes for the signs with the rest of the dollars and sweat equity from Connex and Board Members who installed the signs. The signs were locally made at Falcon Fabrications and Finishes in Minford.

“We didn’t want the pandemic to slow us down on community progress and we haven’t been able to host a lot of our events this year, but we are trying to make sure we continue to make a positive impact in the community by still trying to improve the park,” Wendi Waugh, President of Connex, said. “We are doing a lot on our Facebook group in terms of promoting different hikes and different areas where you can get out and walk, suggestions for people to or ideas for people to do to stay busy.

Waugh shared she believed all of that is very important, not only for physical health but also for mental health, especially during the pandemic.

“What we try to do now is not host, but remind people of the opportunity to remind people where they can go walk and get together with their family and get out of the house safely,” Waugh said.

Connex is trying to plan for the 2021 year and trying to make sure they engage with their members. Waugh shared the organization is getting ready to go into their annual membership drive (January 2021) and if people are interested in becoming a member of Connex, to contact them.

“It is $15 for the year,” Waugh said. “This year, if they do their $15 membership, we are going to send them a new gator mask, which is those masks that go over the neck and covers the nose. Not only would they be a member of Connex, but they are going to get a free little Gator in a way to try to keep people safe.”

Connex is a nonprofit group dedicated to the development of activity routes throughout Portsmouth and the surrounding community. The group’s mission, “to inspire activities of play, exercise, and social connections to promote health and wellness,” aligns with the health and economic development challenges of the Portsmouth community. Ideally, the routes will connect key destinations such as parks, entertainment, historical sites, hospitals, shopping and beyond. Connex’s collaborative efforts align with collateral projects underway with city government, the Scioto County Health Coalition, and the Southern Ohio Port Authority.

(Far left) Lyvette Mosley, newly appointed Portsmouth City Councilwoman in the 4th Ward, which is where Mound Park is located. Mosley is a member of the Connex group and is standing in front of one of the new signs with some of the other board members of Connex. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_MP-Sign-1.jpg (Far left) Lyvette Mosley, newly appointed Portsmouth City Councilwoman in the 4th Ward, which is where Mound Park is located. Mosley is a member of the Connex group and is standing in front of one of the new signs with some of the other board members of Connex. Submitted Photos One of the new signs placed by Connex in Mound Park which lists that Mound Park-Established in 1918, has been placed in The National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_MP-Sign.jpg One of the new signs placed by Connex in Mound Park which lists that Mound Park-Established in 1918, has been placed in The National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Submitted Photos

