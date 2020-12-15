1 death; 30 new COVID cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The latest victim is an 85-year old man who passed away Monday evening. The death brings the total to 39 Scioto County residents that have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 30 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 3,391 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 56 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 2,145 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported seven additional hospitalizations for the county on Tuesday bringing the total to 240 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

