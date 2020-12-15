September indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Tuesday that the September term of the Scioto County grand jury met on Dec. 11 and returned seven Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Dion C. Milton, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 counts felonious assault, possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Christopher E. Lewis, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Alexander Lee Crabtree, 19, Portsmouth, Ohio, felonious assault and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Jeffery Lee Delaney, 31, Oak Hill, Ohio, robbery.

Jack Proctor, 62, Portsmouth, Ohio, felonious assault, aggravated arson, arson and obstructing official business.

Brittany A. Barkhurst, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tonia Rena Thomas, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

