Demolition group president announces missing employee deceased

ADAMS COUNTY — After several days of searching, the president of the demolition company Adamo Group shared James Fitzgerald was deceased.

Fitzgerald, who has been unaccounted-for since Wednesday after Killen Generating Station collapsed in Adams County, Ohio, has died, according to Richard Adamo of the Adamo Group.

In a statement Adamo shared his condolences to Fitzgerald’s family, fiancée, friends and co-workers.

“We wish to advise you of the status of our efforts to locate our deceased employee, Jamie Fitzgerald. As you know, we have been using all resources available to remove the debris as expeditiously and safely as possible,” Adamo said.

“At this time, Adamo Group has determined that much more debris must be removed based upon the probable location of Jamie,” Adamo said. “In order to continue the removal of the debris at the Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Ohio, an engineering plan must be developed.”

Adamo stated the company has engaged a nationally recognized engineering firm, Thornton and Tomasetti, to come to the site, expected to arrive Tuesday. Also, on Tuesday, engineers from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) are also scheduled to be on-site.

“The engineering plan will be developed by Thornton & Tomasetti and reviewed for safety compliance by OSHA and other law enforcement authorities to protect workers, law enforcement, emergency responders and OSHA officials during the process of debris removal,” Adamo said.

Adamo stated in the release, based upon the amount of debris required to be removed, the process could take up to two weeks. After the engineering plan is developed and approved, additional information will be released.

“We trust there is an understanding of how his process must be done in a manner that does not pose a safety hazard to those working on the recovery effort and is done with as much sensitivity as is possible,” Adamo said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue for Jamie’s family, fiancé, friends and co-workers.”

