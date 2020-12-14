54 New COVID cases reported Monday

SCIOTO —The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 54 new cases Monday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 3,361 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 45 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 2,089 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported two additional hospitalizations for the county on Monday bringing the total to 233 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

