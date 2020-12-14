Several county offices closed temporarily due to COVID

SCIOTO- The Scioto County Commissioners announced the temporary closures of several county offices on Monday morning, a safety measure to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus.

Those departments- County Auditor, County Treasurer, and County Recorder- will not be holding public office hours until further notice but will be able to be reached by mail or by phone.

County Auditor: (740) 355-8232 Licensing, (740) 355-8264 Real Estate

County Treasurer: (740) 355-8272

County Recorder: (740) 355-8304

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

