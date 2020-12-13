1 death; 82 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department announced another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 69-year old man who died last Thursday. The death brings the total to 38 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 82 new cases Sunday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 3,307 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 51 additional recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 2,044 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported seven additional hospitalizations for the county on Sunday bringing the total to 231 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

