Spectrum Internet® launches in Village of South Webster and surrounding communities

COLUMBUS — Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that following the completion of its all-digital network upgrade, it has launched Spectrum Internet and the full suite of Spectrum services for more than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Village of South Webster and portions of Bloom Township near Ashley Corner and Scioto Furnace, enabling true broadband speeds there for the first time.

Over the last three years, Charter has invested nearly $1.5 billion in infrastructure and technology in Ohio, and has expanded its network to provide broadband to nearly 2.5 million U.S. homes and businesses nationwide, about a third of which were in rural areas like Scioto County.

“Our investment brings a whole new world of digital access and opportunity to this rural community,” said Mark Dunford, Regional Vice President for Charter’s Southern Ohio Region. “Upgrading the Spectrum footprint to a two-way, interactive digital service, gives residents and businesses the tools they need, particularly in this time of remote working and distance learning.”

State leaders praised the investment, pointing to new economic opportunity created through the expansion of broadband.

“Broadband internet access is no longer a luxury, but rather a necessity in today’s digital economy. The vital importance of eliminating the urban-rural digital divide has been highlighted by this global coronavirus pandemic. I applaud Spectrum’s investment in Scioto County and their efforts to connect thousands more families and businesses to high-speed internet – opening doors for students to learn remotely, businesses to compete in the global economy, patients to access telemedicine, and so much more,” stated Congressman Bill Johnson.

“Providing access to broadband will help drive growth and innovation across this region of Ohio. Charter’s investment in broadband expansion is helping us close the digital divide in rural communities in Scioto County,” added State Representative Brian Baldridge.

Spectrum Internet features the internet starting speeds of 100 Mbps, with connections available up to 1 Gbps, plus no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Mobile™ is built on America’s largest, most reliable LTE cellular network, combined with a nationwide network with hundreds of thousands of Spectrum WiFi hotspots. Spectrum TV® now offers more than 200 HD channels, 20,000 On Demand movies and shows, an advanced program guide, search and parental control functions.

Spectrum has been communicating with customers about the upgrade and the need to install a digital receiver for each connected TV. Customers can receive one or more digital receivers at no cost for one, two or five years, depending on the customer’s programming package and other qualifying factors.

Residential customers can obtain digital receivers through direct shipment to their home by calling 1-855-707-7328. After the conversion is complete, customers will need to return any previously used equipment. Spectrum customers may return the equipment one of two convenient ways:

Customers who received new equipment by mail may use the FedEx return label that came with the new equipment. Drop off the equipment at any FedEx location.

Customers may bring equipment to any The UPS Store location. UPS will package and return your equipment at no charge, simply mention it is a Spectrum equipment return. Be sure to keep the receipt for your records.

Residential customers may call 1-855-707-7328 for more information. Business clients can learn more atspectrumbusiness.net/support.