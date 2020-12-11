Wenstrup, Johnson join-in on election lawsuit

WASHINGTON — A lawsuit from the state of Texas claiming voter fraud and irregularities in four battleground states during the 2020 Presidential Election has the support of many Republican Party lawmakers, including five Ohio congressmen.

Among the five are U.S. Reps. Brad Wenstrup and Bill Johnson, whose respective Ohio second and 6th congressional districts split Scioto County. Both of the Republican Party congressmen won their November reelection bids and were joined by fellow Buckeyes Bob Gibbs, Jim Jordan and Robert E. Latta in the suit.

“Due in large part to those usurpations, the election of 2020 has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities,” the suit reads, supported by 126 of the 196 House Republicans.

Although the suit only lists 106 Republican Party congresspeople, Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson announced on Friday that a clerical error left 20 names of the filing.

Wenstrup’s support, he said, comes from a position of providing clarity to what transpired on Election Day and to give the voting public a sense of confidence in future elections.

“Our judicial system provides a place to raise legal challenges and seek remedy for injustice,” he said in a released statement. “Similar to the 2000 Presidential election, our nation won’t have a sense of finality unless these legal challenges are resolved.”

Those that signed on support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s suit from Dec. 7, which requests the Election College certification of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin results be delayed. All of these states went to president-elect Joe Biden and have been certified by their respective governments according to The Associated Press.

“If this Court does not halt the Defendant States’ participation in the Election College’s vote on Dec. 14, a grave cloud will hangover not only the presidency but also the Republic,” warns the Texas suit.

Encouraged by Ohio’s Johnson on Twitter and in a letter signed by over 40 state legislators to join the suit, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost responded by filing a separate brief and asked that the U.S. Supreme Court consider it. Yost did not take either the plaintiff’s or defendant’s side, instead of focusing on the Electors Cause which places the responsibility of choosing electors rests with state legislatures.

“As legislators answerable to our constituents, we are concerned that Ohio voters are being disenfranchised as well,” said State Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wayne County in a statement. “We believe that Ohio should intervene and legally support the Texas lawsuit, thereby ensure that democratic principles of one person one vote are secure and that our constitutional republic remains intact.”

The letter was not attached to the release, leaving the supporting legislators mostly unknown. Locally, a Senior Legislative Aid of Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, said the senator had called Yost’s office earlier this week urging him to join the suit.

The Portsmouth Daily Times also reached out to Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester, to determine if he had placed his signature on the letter, but did not have a response as of press time.

While advocating, Yost did take issue with Paxton’s solution that encourages a “temporary restraining order” of the defendant states’ electoral votes. In total, 62 electoral votes are at stake between the four states.

“Federal courts, just like state courts, lack authority to change the legislatively chosen method for appointing presidential electors,” he said. “And so federal courts, just like state courts, lack authority to order legislatures to appoint electors without regard to the results of an already-completed election.”

Before Yost’s announcement, House Democrats found his consideration of joining the other lawsuit endangering to democracy and would “overturn the will of this nation’s voters.”

“Ohio should not be dragged into the sideshow antics, lies, and unprofessional conduct of conspiracy theorists,” said Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson in a released statement on Dec. 9, this move also a waste of resources in her view. “This endangers people’s lives. This endangers our democracy. This has got to stop.”

While a sizable portion of state and national Republican Party politicians have supported this measure, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine refers to Biden as the president-elect.

DeWine did so at the beginning of his Dec. 10 Covid-19 update by congratulating Rep. Marcia Fudge on her Secretary of Housing and Urban Development nomination and has done so previously despite endorsing President Donald Trump.

“I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect,” he said during a Nov. 12 interview on CNN. “Joe Biden is the president-elect.”

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman stopped short of explicitly referring to Biden by that title in a column with the Cincinnati Enquirer, but did not see any “evidence as of now of any widespread fraud or irregularities that would change the result in any state.”

“Based on all the information currently available, neither the final lawful vote counts nor the recounts have led to a different outcome in any state,” he wrote in his Nov. 23 piece, who served as a co-chair of President Donald Trump’s Ohio campaign. “In other words, the initial determination showing Joe Biden with enough electoral votes to win has not changed.”

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times

