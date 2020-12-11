Food give away and donations needed

Valli-Melvin Chiropractic is holding a food drive for Sand Hill IPPC, now until Dec. 15.

Items needed include stuffing mix, instant potatoes, canned vegetables, dessert mixes with icing, cereal, peanut butter, and nonperishable items to feed families during Christmas break beyond just the Christmas meal.

“My dad did a toy drive a few times, and we just wanted to do a food drive to help the community,” Lindsey Valli-Mault, the daughter of the late Joseph Valli, DC said.

Mault shared she reached out to Pastor Gary Newman of Sandhill IPPC based on a friend’s recommendation. She contacted him and set up the drive in the chiropractic office a couple of weeks ago.

“We are asking for items to make Christmas boxes and anything nonperishable is welcome,” said Mault.

Donations from Valli-Melvin Chiropractic will go to Christmas Dinners and food boxes that will be given to families that signed up through Sand Hill IPPC in late November.

Newman shared while those donations will be going to predetermined families, on Saturday, Dec. 12, the church will be handing out food boxes at Vinyl Kraft Windows in New Boston to anyone who may need them starting at 11 a.m. No income verification or ID is needed.

“Just come by and tell us you have a need and we will give you a box of food,” said Newman.

Due to the pandemic, fundraising efforts have been challenging for many organizations. Newman shared he was thankful for Valli-Melvin Chiropractic for hosting the food drive.

“Due to COVID-19, our fundraising efforts have been limited,” said Newman. “The old turkey wasn’t able to collect donations on the corner of Chillicothe and U.S. 52 East this year.”

In addition to Valli-Melvin Chiropractic, Newman said he would like to thank Wagner Rental and Supply, Inc. who loans equipment to unload the truck, Vinyl Kraft Windows, who lets them use the parking lot, Evangelistic Outreach, Inc. in New Boston, Mike Newman, West Portsmouth Masonic Lodge and many other community members for their help with the food ministry.

“The devil tried to hold us down, but God is good,” Newman said.

Mault and Bill Melvin, DC, also wished to thank everyone in advance for their donations. Melvin is new to the office but not chiropractic care. He owned and operated Melvin Chiropractic on Offnere Street before partnering with Valli Chiropractic.

“The girls’ mother Robin and my mother’s sister, Judy, were best friends since their high school years,” said Melvin. “Dr. Valli was the one who recommended me to go to chiropractic school.”

After Valli’s funeral, Melvin told Lauren Valli and her sister Lindsey Mault if there was anything he could do to let him know. After the doctor left Valli Chiropractic, they contacted Melvin and the trio reached an agreement for a partnership to merge the two businesses.

The office is located at 1420 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth at the stoplight intersection to Buffalo Wild Wings. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 15. The hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. -1 p.m. closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. daily. Anyone wishing to send a donation via mail can send it to P.O. Box 114, South Shore, Kentucky 41175.

By Hope R. Comer

Reach Hope R. Comer at (740)353-3101 ext. 1911

