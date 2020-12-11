SCSD searching for missing Wheelersburg man

WHEELERSBURG — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that his office received a report on December 2, 2020, from a family member stating that Eric Todd Green, age 37, of 210 Monroe Cemetery Road, Wheelersburg, was missing and last seen on October 27, 2020.

Eric was last seen wearing dark blue jeans. Eric is described as 5’11”, 155 pounds, blue eyes, red hair and facial hair.

Throughout the investigation, detectives have learned that he purchased a vehicle the day he came up missing being a 2019 Toyota Yaris, black in color, with an Ohio temporary tag L609828. The information has been obtained that Eric has been diagnosed with being bipolar and schizophrenic and currently not taking any medication. Additional information was obtained that he was possibly seen in Westchester, IL, sometime after being reported missing.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty v. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation Anyone with information on this missing adult male should contact Detective Kirk Jackson @ 740-351-1093. All calls will remain confidential.

Green https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_131142708_3562982330458184_4248197377474821548_o.jpg Green