130 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Thursday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 2,993 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 47 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,906 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 3 additional hospitalizations for the county on Thursday bringing the total to 218 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County met the same three (3) of the seven (7) indicators this week including: Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; Indicator; 3: Non-Congregate Cases; and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain at Level 3 (RED) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita, drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 817.91 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 574.93 per 100K.

