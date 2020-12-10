County’s unemployment rate lowest since May 2019

SCIOTO- The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services reported unemployment rates of counties across the state last week and Scioto County’s rate continued trending in the right direction.

The county’s measure for October came in to be 5.4%, down from 8.2% in September and this year’s peak of 15% in April. Despite the coronavirus, the rate was slightly lower than October 2019’s 5.9% unemployment measure. The last time Scioto was this low was in May 2019, when its 5.1% was sixth-highest in the state.

The state’s 5.2% rate has also shifted down since the 17.4% in April and is lead by Cuyahoga County and its 6.6% unemployment. Holmes County, located between Columbus and Cleveland, remained the lowest in Ohio as it has over the past seven months, 2.3% the first-time any state county went below 3% in 2020.

The Scioto County Commissioners said in a Facebook post that assistance from the federal, state, and local governments have allowed jobs to remain, but again asked for the community to get behind its local businesses.

“People are getting back to work and that’s the good news. We still have an issue with needing more living-wage jobs and too many are under-employed,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis, with big plans to bring-in new enterprises in 2021. “The economy is bouncing back but too many businesses are hurting from COVID-related issues. While this is good news we can’t let up for one second.”

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times