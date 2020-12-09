3 deaths; 71 cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments reported three additional local residents have died in connection with the Covid-19 virus.

The latest Scioto County residents to succumb are three local women ages 63, 85, and 88.

The deaths bring the total to 36 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 71 new cases Wednesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 2,863 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 44 additional recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,859 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 5 additional hospitalizations for the county on Wednesday bringing the total to 215 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).