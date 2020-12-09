Heritage Trail preserving history

The Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail has sent out an update on progress and their continual work to preserve its history:

On January 3, 1822, a bill proposing the construction of a canal to connect Lake Erie with the Ohio River was presented to the state House of Representatives. Work began in 1825 to construct the 308-mile canal from Lake Erie to the Ohio River at Portsmouth. It was completed by 1832.

The Ohio Erie Canal caused Scioto County and Portsmouth, Ohio to becoming the designation of much of the products produced in Ohio. We were a very busy place.

Portsmouth, Ohio was a designation then and the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail and our canal partners hope once again to make Scioto County a designation for tourists who want to follow the Ohio Erie Canal and learn its’ history.

Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, the Ohio & Erie Canal Southern Descent Heritage Trail includes fourteen historic canal sites, in seven Ohio counties, along a 100 mile stretch of the Ohio & Erie Canal, from Newark to Portsmouth. The Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail is proud to be part of this collaborative group that is working to preserve our rich history in the buckeye state!

As this project progresses the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail and our partners will be making more information available and giving our community opportunities to get involved. You can go to our web site, www.sciotoheritagetrail.com and find a link to a Facebook page to learn more.

On this group’s website: sciotoheritagetrail.com you can find a special ornament for 2020. The Trail and canal partners have introduced this year’s Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail Holiday Ornament. This year’s ornament is the Selby 100 Mile House.

Each year the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail committee produces an ornament commemorating a historic point of interest on the trail. The Selby 100 Mile House is an elegant, colonial-style, mansion set on over 11 acres along the beautiful Ohio River. The 37-room mansion is located just one hundred miles from Cincinnati, Ohio and one hundred miles from Point Pleasant, West Virginia and is just outside Portsmouth, Ohio. The stone and brick structure was originally constructed, in 1927.

If you are interested in purchasing one of the ornaments, each ornament is only $15 and is available at the following locations: The Robin’s Nest – 430 Center Street – Wheelersburg, The Flower Shop – 10241 US-23 – Lucasville, The Depot – 7056 SR-73 – Otway, Union Mills Confectionary – 1120 Galen Pike – West Portsmouth, Buckeye Dairy Bar – 13066 – US-52 – Friendship, The Selby – 100 Mile House – 4866D US-52 Stout, The Welcome Center – 342 2nd Street – Portsmouth, Market Street Café – 212 Market Street – Portsmouth, Crabtree’s Market – 12225 SR-348 – Lucasville, WNXT Radio – 4th Floor of the Masonic Temple Building 602 Chillicothe Street – Portsmouth

This year’s ornament is the 13th in a series with all the previous ornaments in the series still available in limited supplies at $15 per ornament. If you would like more information about the previous ornaments or would like to purchase them please contact Bill Tipton at 740-357-2070.

All proceeds from the ornament sells go to help promote and upkeep of the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail. This group continues to work on making sure the Portsmouth area’s part in the Heritage’s trail is at its best.

Picnic Point, one of the parts of the Scioto Heritage Scenic Trail's sites. Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail Holiday Ornament for 2020. This year's ornament is the Selby 100 Mile House.

