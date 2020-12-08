111 new COVIDcases reportedTuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 111 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 2,792 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 49 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,815 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported four additional hospitalizations for the county on Tuesday bringing the total to 210 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The surge in positive cases for Tuesday are a result of the ODH clearing a backlog of positive antigen tests.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

