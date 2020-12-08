Commissioners hold first, emotional meeting without Crabtree

SCIOTO — In their first meeting without Commissioner Mike Crabtree, the Scioto County Commissioners held an emotional session Tuesday morning.
Beginning with a moment of silence, Commissioners Bryan Davis and Cathy Coleman thanked the community for an outpour of support throughout the past week.
“It is incredible in a time of stress and need how everybody comes together,” said Davis, who sat in Crabtree’s seat in remembrance. “Mike would’ve been very pleased and he was well-honored.”
Davis vacated the chair position for the meeting and honored Crabtree.
“Mike is the honorary chair for today,” Davis said.
A brief session followed where all 11 items on agenda were passed, including a monthly invoice from Access Scioto County and a change order from the Scioto County Engineers regarding hot mix materials.
In terms of its 2020 CARES Act Capital Replacement, ASC reported a sum of $232,244 and a monthly invoice of $24, 285.
Following the adjournment, Davis reminded citizens to visit the county courthouse to drop off letters for Santa and to see the Christmas display in the rotunda.