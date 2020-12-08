Commissioners hold first, emotional meeting without Crabtree

SCIOTO — In their first meeting without Commissioner Mike Crabtree, the Scioto County Commissioners held an emotional session Tuesday morning.

Beginning with a moment of silence, Commissioners Bryan Davis and Cathy Coleman thanked the community for an outpour of support throughout the past week.

“It is incredible in a time of stress and need how everybody comes together,” said Davis, who sat in Crabtree’s seat in remembrance. “Mike would’ve been very pleased and he was well-honored.”

Davis vacated the chair position for the meeting and honored Crabtree.

“Mike is the honorary chair for today,” Davis said.

A brief session followed where all 11 items on agenda were passed, including a monthly invoice from Access Scioto County and a change order from the Scioto County Engineers regarding hot mix materials.

In terms of its 2020 CARES Act Capital Replacement, ASC reported a sum of $232,244 and a monthly invoice of $24, 285.

Following the adjournment, Davis reminded citizens to visit the county courthouse to drop off letters for Santa and to see the Christmas display in the rotunda.

an empty chair with flowers and Mike Crabtree’s nameplate sat at the table during a Scioto County Commissioners meeting https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_Screenshot_2020-12-08-Scioto-County-Commissioners-Facebook.jpg an empty chair with flowers and Mike Crabtree’s nameplate sat at the table during a Scioto County Commissioners meeting