Drive-through Santa photos

NEW BOSTON — You better not pout, you better not cry, because Santa Claus is coming to town, just in a nontraditional way.

The Minford High School Band Boosters have an alternative plan to help children not totally lose out on a Santa tradition. This Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Vinyl Kraft Windows in New Boston, Santa will be set up for a free no contact drive-thru picture with Santa Claus, weather permitting. Photos will be made available electronically via Facebook or text message. Donations will be accepted.

The boosters, just like most groups in the area, missed out on their biggest fundraiser for the Minford High School Marching Band and are looking for a way to raise some funds. The group did get to hold their Winterfest; however, it was held virtually which is not ideal and many of the ways that they made money on Winterfest, they were not able to have. One of the new things that they had this year was their drive-thru Santa and several people mentioned that they would like to see it shared in other places.

The group got together to brainstorm a plan to do just that. They wanted to find a place that would be easily found and completely COVID safe and a place that anyone in the entire area that wanted to give their children a little bit of Christmas could visit and at least have their picture taken with Santa.

The set for the drive-thru Santa was made by Ivin Fleenor, treasurer of the boosters and Minford Band father, it is unique and special and makes for a great way to keep the tradition of photos with Santa possible. The event will be held in New Boston, Saturday, Dec. 12,. No photos will be printed on-site.

Minford High School Marching Band Boosters set-up for photos with Santa in a drive-through safe way. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_M-Santa.jpg Minford High School Marching Band Boosters set-up for photos with Santa in a drive-through safe way. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights