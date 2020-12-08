Shawnee State University to host Virtual Commencement on December 12

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will celebrate graduates of the Fall Class of 2020 in a Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 12 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will feature an address from President Jeff Bauer and will be available for graduates, family, and friends to stream online.

“Earning a college degree is a significant milestone and one that deserves celebration,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “It is important for us to be able to acknowledge our graduates in a way that also keeps them and their families safe during this pandemic.”

The Fall Class of 2020 is made up of 183 graduates who have earned 35 master’s degrees, 126 bachelor’s degrees, and 26 associate degrees. Over 40 graduates are being recognized for graduating with honors, while four students are graduating with more than one degree this semester.

The Fall Commencement Ceremony will be available for streaming on the Shawnee State University Facebook Page as well as on the Shawnee State University YouTube Channel. For more information on the Virtual Commencement Ceremony, visit shawnee.edu/commencement.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_SSU_VirtualCommencement2020.jpg