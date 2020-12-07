1 death; 45 new COVID cases

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is an 85-year old male who died Monday.

The death brings the total to 32 Scioto County residents that have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 45 new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 2,681 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 52 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,766 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported four additional hospitalizations for the county on Monday bringing the total to 206 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

ODH says that Monday’s numbers are incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. ODH asks everyone to please bear with them as they work through this surge in testing. Governor DeWine announced Monday that the Antigen testing backlog will be cleared tomorrow and will result in a one-day surge in the numbers Tuesday.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

