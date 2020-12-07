AAA: Gas prices jump in Ohio as oil rallies to nine-month high

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents higher this week at $2.064 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.064

Average price during the week of November 30, 2020 $1.971

Average price during the week of December 9, 2019 $2.521

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.090 Athens

$1.937 Chillicothe

$2.081 Columbiana

$2.112 East Liverpool

$2.040 Gallipolis

$2.085 Hillsboro

$1.980 Ironton

$2.087 Jackson

$2.112 Logan

$2.036 Marietta

$2.090 Portsmouth

$2.048 Steubenville

$2.107 Washington Court House

$2.094 Waverly

Pump prices nationwide increased on the week despite U.S. gasoline demand falling below 8 million b/d, the lowest weekly reading since June and the lowest demand reading for the week of Thanksgiving since 1997. At $2.16, the national gas price average is more expensive on the week (+4 cents) and the month (+5 cents), but cheaper (-42 cents) compared to last year at this time.

Gains in crude oil prices (due to market optimism surrounding Coronavirus vaccines) and the OPEC decision to increase oil production next year has led to at a number of states seeing pump price jumps of 3 to 12 cents this week. Last week, crude oil prices (West Texas Intermediate) reached a high of $46/barrel, a price point not seen since early March.

If this trend ends or oil prices decrease, motorists may end up seeing cheaper gas as the holidays approach. Last December the national gas price average was $2.57. One week into the month this year, the average is $2.15.