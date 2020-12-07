PPD searching for driver in hit-and-run

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department asks that a driver involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian over the weekend contact them.

On Monday, the PPD posted to social media asking that the vehicle’s driver contact the department to give a written statement.

“We would like the driver of the van/SUV crossover to come talk to us. We know that you know you hit someone because you reacted twice by hitting your brakes and then continuing westbound on 52 toward West Portsmouth. We are aware that it was the pedestrian’s fault for crossing against the light. Do the right thing and contact Sgt. Davis or Sgt. Nagel for a written statement,” the department posted.

On Saturday, reports started circulating on social media that a driver struck Rich Moon and the vehicle left the scene.

“I first heard about Rich’s accident a little after six,” Rich’s sister Peggy Moon said. “Probably 6:30 or so on Saturday. My daughter Sarah texted our family group and told us she had read it on Facebook. I live right in front of Grant Medical Center, so I was waiting anxiously for the life flight because I knew it would be my brother.”

Moon was taken to Grant Medical Center, where Moon is listed in critical condition. Peggy shared that Moon has several injuries from the incident and is fighting for his life.

“He still has a long way to go, but we are very hopeful,” Peggy said. “The medical care he is receiving from the hospital has been amazing and we continue to pray for Rich.”

Moon, known around Portsmouth and Scioto County as a musician, was often seen walking around the city. Once news spread of the incident with Moon, the Portsmouth and Scioto County community immediately started sending prayers and words of encouragement to the Moon family.

“It has been amazing to hear from so many people praying for Rich,” Peggy said. “The community knows him and has sent so many prayers for him. It means a lot that so many people care.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been created called “Money for Moonie.” The campaign is the only official campaign setup and managed by the Moon family.

If anyone has information on the incident, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department.

by Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

