2 deaths; 108 new cases reported throughout weekend

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 59 new cases Sunday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 2,636 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 31 additional recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,714 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for the county on Sunday bringing the total to 202 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

ODH says that Sunday’s numbers are incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. ODH asks everyone to please bear with them as they work through this surge in testing.

On Saturday, The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported two more local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims were a 68-year old woman who died on Thursday and a 61-year-old man that died Friday.

The deaths bring the total to 32 Scioto County residents that have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (also reported Saturday 49 new cases Saturday for Scioto County.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

