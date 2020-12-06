PCHD shuts down water leak inspection until full PPE acquired

PORTSMOUTH — Residents of a Portsmouth apartment complex pleaded that routine water leak checks be delayed out of fear of the coronavirus. Eventually, their wish was granted.

That fear, residents say comes out of what could be a “potential tragedy” in Portsmouth. If one inspector who has the virus walks through the doors, the consequences could be deadly they felt.

Advisories were placed on the front doors of the Terrace Apartments on Kent St. at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and now calls have been placed by several residents to not allow these inspections to take place.

Among the recipients of those calls were Interim Administrator of the Portsmouth City Health Department Belinda Leslie, who later reached to the property’s manager.

To her understanding these inspections were not routine as a leak had been reported, meaning that it needed to be attended to immediately. Leslie instructed the workers to be fully-gowned in PPE and to spend no longer than 15 minutes in each of the complex’s 94 apartments.

Until full PPE is acquired, the inspectors are not allowed to enter the apartments.

For residents that could not leave the premises during the inspections, she asked them to crack a window open, maintain social distancing, and to also wear a mask.

This comes after PCHD and the Scioto County Health Department reported one of if not the largest single-day increases in confirmed Covid cases in the county on Friday. Bringing the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 2,528, or approximately 3% of the county population, 128 new cases were reported on Friday.

The announcement of the delay was to the delight of the residents, especially to one woman in her 80’s with underlying health conditions.

“A majority of us were upset by this and scared to death,” she said. “The Portsmouth Health Department called them and shut down and gave orders. At least we got something done and put a stop to it.”

