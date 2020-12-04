Family Farm is Christmas Show Village

BEAVER — The Dogwood Pass in Beaver is now open with their Christmas at Dogwood Pass light displays and drama shows. You can visit from Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Mike Montgomery, who says he is the builder, owner, runner, and manager of what is called Jeremiah’s Outpost with his son Jeremiah, The Dogwood Pass is all family ran and they’ve been open for eight years. He said that it started out with just a hobby with antiques and then building an Old West town on their farm.

“I was born and raised on this farm. There is no big corporation or anything, just a family farm run business,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery shared that this was their fourth year doing the Christmas Shows. He said that there wasn’t a whole lot around to do and they came up with this idea. There at the Dogwood Pass they do Wild Wild West Shows starting Memorial Day through September. He said that they have afternoon shows and then usually a couple of weekends a month, he says this is their big outdoor drama. Montgomery added that a percentage of their proceeds for the summer, Halloween and Christmas shows is donated to Cystic Fibrosis.

Due to a floor falling during their Halloween show this fall, he said that they decided to just close early out of respect to those who were there and start on their Christmas shows early. Their Christmas shows this year at Dogwood Pass located at 722 Adams Road in Beaver Ohio has the following:

Light display Wednesday and Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Santa and the Grinch. Admission $10.00 with children seven and under free.

Saturday and Sunday Wild West shows 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Santa and the Grinch 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $15.00 with children seven and under free. Tickets sold at the gate only.

Montgomery added, “Our normal average is three to four hundred per weekend during the summer. At Christmastime, like last weekend, we had around 2,000 people. Christmas is a big deal. We’re expecting big weekends as long as the weather permits and that’s why we kind of spread to Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the shows. I’ve had people here from Illinois, Michigan New York, and we’ve had people coming from all over the Midwest.”

An About Dogwood Pass is on their Facebook page:

‘Dogwood Pass is a secluded late 1800s Old West Town, set in the hills of Southern Ohio. Built to be as authentic as possible, a living history town with every effort taken to make the town comfortable and appealing while keeping with the spirit of the Old West. Dogwood Pass Is Home to Wild West Festivals, Major Film Productions, Music Video’s, Annual Dogwood Pass 5K and ½ Marathon, Special Holiday Events, Weddings and More.

Throughout the warm seasons, Dogwood Pass holds monthly Wild West Festivals, include, Period Stage Shows, Old West Shootouts, Period Traders, Pan for Gemstones, Horse Back Riding for kids, old-time Photography, Food vendors, Raffles and more.’

As for precautions during their shows this season, Montgomery says that the best they can do is ask that they wear masks and keep social distancing.

Just a part of the buildings and the thousands of lights they have set up for Christmas at Dogwood Pass. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_dogwood-pass-lights.jpg Just a part of the buildings and the thousands of lights they have set up for Christmas at Dogwood Pass. Courtesy Photos The Grinch Steals Christmas at Dogwood Pass. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_Dogwood-pass.jpg The Grinch Steals Christmas at Dogwood Pass. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

