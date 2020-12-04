1 death; 128 COVID cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim was a 65-year-old man that passed away Wednesday.

The death brings the total to 30 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the family.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 128 new cases Friday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 2,528 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 53 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,636 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported six additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 200 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

According to ODH today’s data is incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. ODH asks everyone to bear with them as they work through the surge in testing.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

