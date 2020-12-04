6-State Trooper Project to target impaired driving

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness on impaired driving.

The project will run from 12 a.m. on December 4 through 11:59 p.m. on December 6. The high-visibility campaign includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Last year during the same 6-State initiative, the Patrol arrested 219 drivers for OVI and educated motorists about the dangers of driving impaired.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

