1 death; 99 new cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments regrettably reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim was an 88-year-old man that died yesterday. The death brings the total to 29 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the family.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 99 new cases Thursday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 2,400 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 60 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,583 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported six additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 194 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

According to ODH Thursday’s data is incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. ODH asks everyone to bear with them as they work through the surge in testing.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County met only three of the seven indicators this week including: Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; Indicator; 3: Non-Congregate Cases; and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain at Level 3 (RED) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita, drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 574.93 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 616.09 per 100K.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_COVID-19-Update-Dec-3-2020.jpg