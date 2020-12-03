Portsmouth Dispatch Center Dispatcher of the Year

PORTSMOUTH – Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Cynthia A. Bloomfield has been selected 2020 Dispatcher of the Year at the Portsmouth Dispatch Center.

The selection of Dispatcher Bloomfield, 49, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2020 at the Portsmouth Dispatch Center. Fellow employees stationed at Portsmouth and Ironton Posts chose Dispatcher Bloomfield based on her leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Dispatcher Bloomfield is now in contention for the District and State Dispatcher of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Dispatcher Bloomfield joined the Highway Patrol in 2008 as a traveling dispatcher, serving at the Portsmouth Post, Ironton Post, Chillicothe Post, and Jackson Dispatch Center and currently at the Portsmouth Dispatch Center. Originally from the Portsmouth area and a graduate of Minford High School, Dispatcher Bloomfield attended Shawnee State University, obtaining a degree in Legal Assisting. Other Highway Patrol awards received in the post include Dispatcher of the year in 2015 and 2018, Gold Star Award recognition in 2018 and Criminal Patrol Award.

