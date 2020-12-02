1 death, 56 new COVID cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — With great sadness the Scioto County EMA, the Scioto County, and Portsmouth City Health Departments acknowledge the death of Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

Commissioner Crabtree was 71-years-old and passed Wednesday morning.

Commissioner Crabtree’s death brings the total to 28 Scioto County citizens that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to Commissioner Crabtree’s wife Dianna and his family.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 56 new cases Wednesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 2,301 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 42 additional recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,523 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported three additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 188 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

According to ODH Wednesday’s data is incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. ODH asks everyone to bear with them as they work through the surge in testing.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

