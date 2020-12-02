New Boston Toy Drive drives through COVID

NEW BOSTON —The Village of New Boston Council held its first meeting for the month of December Tuesday evening as a Zoom meeting.

Mayor’s Report: Mayor Junior Williams stated that the Ohio legislatures passed the Zoom meetings until July 2021. Williams discussed Commissioner Mike Crabtree and being in the hospital, and that they should continue to keep Mike and the family in their thoughts and prayers.

Williams mentioned that even with COVID, the annual Christmas Toy Drive was continuing and that the ladies in the office had begun to wrap the presents that need to be wrapped. Williams shared the toy drive is very important to the village and that there are still applications available and would continue to take donations most of the month.

The mayor also said they needed a finance meeting next week and the committee set a meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m.

The Village Clerk, Lana Loper, read the following ordinances and resolutions:

Ordinance No. 42-2020 An ordinance transferring appropriate amounts for the village’s various accounts and declaring an emergency. Councilman Jon Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Ryan Ottney seconded. Councilman Ottney made a motion to adopt and Councilman Mills seconded all were in favor.

Ordinance No. 43-2020 An ordinance to approve Then and Now certificate in excess of $3,000 for payment to Distel Construction and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Mike Meehan seconded. A motion was made to adopt by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Ottney with all in favor.

Ordinance No. 44-2020 An ordinance to authorize a contract for certified operation and maintenance services from Jan. 1 of 20201until Dec. 31 of 2021 and authorizing the Village Administrator to execute said contract on behalf of the Village of New Boston and declaring an emergency. Councilman Dan Fetty made a motion to suspend the rules with Councilman Ottney seconded. A motion to adopt was made by Councilman Ottney and seconded by Councilman Mills with all in favor.

Resolution No. 26-2020 A resolution authorizing the repayment of an advance and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Meehan seconded, with a motion to adopt made by Councilman Mills and Councilman Meehan seconded with all in favor.

Resolution No. 27 -2020 A resolution renewing an agreement with the Scioto County Commissioners to provide representation to indigent council in the Portsmouth Municipal Court and declaring an emergency. Councilman Meehan made a motion to suspend the rules with Councilman Mills seconding it, a motion to adopt was made by Councilman Ottney and seconded by Councilman Meehan and all were in favor.

Resolution No. 28 A resolution for the adoption of Scioto County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan declaring an emergency. Councilman Fetty made a motion to suspend the rules with Councilman Meehan seconded. Then a motion to adopt was made by Councilman Fetty and seconded by Councilman Meehan with all voting in favor.

In New Business, Councilman Fetty mentioned that he contacted the Village and he found out that the ladies at the village office are needing help wrapping the gifts for Christmas. he said that anyone who could come and help in the evenings starting next Wednesday could be provided masks and COVID social distancing would be practiced. Normally, the New Boston Schools usually provide some students to help, but that cannot be done this year. Therefore they are reaching out for help in wrapping.

The meeting was then adjourned.

Village of New Boston Toy Drive is a big project and getting the presents wrapped this year is a little more difficult with less people available to help wrap the toys. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_nb-toy-drive.jpg Village of New Boston Toy Drive is a big project and getting the presents wrapped this year is a little more difficult with less people available to help wrap the toys. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

