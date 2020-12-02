Crabtree dies from COVID-19 virus

SCIOTO — Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree has died of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post on the Scioto County Commissioners’ Facebook page, Crabtree died after battling the virus in a Columbus hospital for several days.

“It is with a broken heart and profound regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree. We ask that you please pray for Dianna, his wife and their entire family. We will miss our friend,” the commissioners posted on social media.

On Nov. 28, the Scioto County Commissioners announced on social media that Crabtree had contracted COVID-19 and asked for prayers from the community. In the post, the commissioners stated Crabtree would need a miracle from God.

“Tonight, we ask all of Scioto County to please join us in prayer for Commissioner Mike Crabtree. Mike was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now in a Columbus hospital fighting for his life. He is very critical and in need of a miracle from God. Please join us in praying for Mike and his Doctors and nurses who are fighting to save his life. Speak life!” the post stated.

On Tuesday, at a Scioto County Commissioners meeting, Bryan Davis gave an update on Crabtree’s condition.

“Commissioner Crabtree held his own overnight. He is still very critical. We wish there was more to report, but the process is painstakingly slow. They are doing all they can to save him. Please continue to pray. We know ultimately God is in control, and we are trusting in his healing hand to take over. Dianna and family are very thankful to all who are interceding in prayer. Prayer moves the heart and hands of God,” Davis said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also called for prayers for the Crabtree family Tuesday at the beginning of his COVID-19 briefing.

“We’re praying for Mike, his wife, and the whole Crabtree family,” DeWine said.

On Wednesday at 10:02 a.m. The Scioto County Commissioners announced on their social media page the passing of Crabtree.

