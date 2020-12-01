Davis: “Not a curve, but a spike” in Scioto COVID numbers

SCIOTO —During the Scioto County Commissioners’ weekly, virtual Tuesday meeting, Commissioner Bryan Davis again pleaded for the community to hunker down and to take precautions in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Covid is definitely hitting our community very hard right now,” said Davis through a conference call. “If it’s not necessary for you to be out, don’t be out.”

This comes after last weekend’s announcement that Commissioner Mike Crabtree is in critical condition in a Columbus hospital, battling the virus. Davis was showing symptoms and tested negative, but chose to participate from home.

“Commissioner Crabtree held his own overnight. He is still very critical. We wish there was more to report but the process is painstakingly slow. They are doing all they can to save him. Please continue to pray,” said the commissioners in a Facebook post Dec. 1. “We know ultimately God is in control and we are trusting in his healing hand to take over. Dianna and family are very thankful to all who are interceding in prayer. Prayer moves the heart and hands of God.”

According to figures from the Scioto and Portsmouth City Health Departments, last month was the most deadly so far in the course of the pandemic. Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 30, there were 14 deaths which more than doubled the sum since March.

During that same span, the total number of cases nearly doubled, over 100 were hospitalized, and over 700 recovered. Tuesday’s report added 35 cases, 52 recoveries, six hospitalizations and one death. It should be noted that this data is incomplete, as the Ohio Department of Health still needs to review thousands of tests.

As for the meeting itself, the commissioners reviewed and passed all 12 items on its agenda.

The meetings, which have been closed to public attendance and were briefly open to the media, were granted a renewal by the commissioners to permit virtual sessions until July 2021. Ohio House Bill 404 passed the House Nov. 19, giving local governments this ability and also changed deadlines for driver’s licenses

Further provisions of Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act were also discussed, where over $80,000 was approved for two separate contracts in the repairs and replacements of heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

Harold Aeh Heating and Air Conditioning and Quality Heating Air entered into contracts of $37,400 and $44,000 respectively for their projects at the county Dog Shelter and the courthouse public restrooms.

The Scioto County Jobs and Family Services and Prosecutor Shane Tieman reached a memorandum of understanding to allow one worker from the Prosecutor’s office to move to the JFS office. This move will allow the Prosecutors to work more efficiently, said Davis, a give more space for the new Special Victims Unit which will begin operating next month.

“This is a win-win for the taxpayer, but it’s actually a win-win for the agencies as well,” he said, this change at no cost to the county.

One of the last steps in the needed funding for infrastructure repairs of water lines, the commissioners certified the Water and Environmental Program closing instructions loan.

The $3 million loan, receiving a local match of $200,000, is going to the continued work on water treatment plants in West Portsmouth, Ashley Corner and Lucasville. The line between the Lucasville plant and the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility needs to be realigned that work already has begun.

