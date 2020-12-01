1 death; 35 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported another death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The latest fatality was a 61-year-old male who died Sunday. The additional death brings the total to 27 for the county during the pandemic of people who have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 35 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 2,245 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 52 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,481 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported six additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 185 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

According to ODH Tuesday’s data is incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. ODH asks everyone to bear with them as they work through the surge in testing.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

