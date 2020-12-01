Scioto County Sheriff’s Department investigating robbery in Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that his office received a call on Monday, November 30, 2020, at approximately 10:34 p.m., from the clerk at Clarks Pump N Shop gas station located at 312 Center Street, Wheelersburg, Ohio, stating that she had been robbed.

Sheriff Donini stated that upon deputy’s arrival they were able to get witness statements that resulted in a report being taken which resulted in a detective responding for a further investigation.

The clerk stated that the unknown male entered the store wearing a hoodie and a mask and picked up a pack of gum and took it to the counter, the male paid for the gum and when she shut the cash register, he demanded she open it back up and give him all the money. The male fled with an undisclosed amount of cash across the parking lot on foot and was seen leaving in a vehicle traveling westbound on Ohio River Road towards State Route 140.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the identity of this male should contact Detective Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091. All calls will remain confidential.

A photo of the suspect from a robbery at Clark's Pump N Shop in Wheelersburg Ohio.