1 death; 66 new cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported another death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The latest victim is a 73-year-old who died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offer condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 66 new cases on Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 2,210 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 37 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,429 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported four additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 179 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

According to ODH Monday’s data is incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. ODH asks everyone to bear with them as they work through the surge in testing.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

