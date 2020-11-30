Patter Fam Sauces, LLC plans investment to capitalize on increased demand for products and services

WHEELERSBURG— Patter Fam Sauces, LLC, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, today announced plans to invest in new machinery and equipment.

While many small businesses across the nation have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the female-owned business has experienced growth in its product offerings and services. Founded in 2009 by Joyce and Sam Peters, Patter Fam Sauces is an Ohio Proud partner of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. This investment will allow the company to meet increased demand for its homemade products and services.

Sam Peters said, “Like many businesses that have been impacted, we employed some creativity and expanded our marketing reach to attract new clients that were wanting to produce new products. In order to meet their needs, we made plans to retool and expand our existing facility.” Joyce also noted, “We were once in their shoes, and we appreciate the challenges they face.”

Patter Fam Sauces began in the Peters’ kitchen based upon their passion for superior sauces and spices that enhance the natural goodness of food. All the products made by the Peters are created using their proprietary blends of locally-grown vegetables and spices. Joyce and Sam Peters have leveraged their experience and knowledge. to expand from a cottage-based business to a fully licensed gourmet food enterprise. The company provides micro-batch co-packing, consulting, branding, product development and logistical guidance to small, like-minded food producers.

OhioSE and JobsOhio worked with Scioto County and Patter Fam Sauces on the project, which is assisted by a $10,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant.

“Joyce and Sam have built an impressive business and, along with JobsOhio, we are pleased to partner with Patter Fam Sauces as it expands in Wheelersburg. What began as a culinary passion is now a robust company that manufactures 50 private label sauces and rubs and services clients all around the world,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “Small businesses like Patter Fam are so important to Ohio’s economy.”

“Scioto County Economic Development Department is pleased to have been a part of this project to help Patter Fam Sauces, LLC with their expansion and growth to meet demand in their markets, along with OhioSE and JobsOhio,” said Robert Horton, Director. “We were also successful in acquiring a $7,500 grant through our partnership with JEDISO to help with this expansion. Patter Fam Sauces is a prime example of what working together with State and local economic development can mean for our businesses.”