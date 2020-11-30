SSU to host Day of Giving on December 1

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) will host its fourth annual Day of Giving on Tuesday, December 1 as part of Giving Tuesday.

The 24-hour fundraiser will raise funds for the Shawnee Fund – the foundation’s unrestricted fund that supports scholarships, grants, academic and student programming, and much more.

“The Shawnee Fund directly supports the mission of Shawnee State University,” Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation said. “It opens access to higher education through scholarship, drives the quality of education by funding research and classroom enhancement, and improves experience by funding student programming. It also supports the SSUDF Grants Program, which this past year gave over $35,000 to on-campus initiatives including the I Am First Gen mentorship program, satellite construction, and campus safety upgrades, among many other projects.”

Since 2017, SSUDF has participated in Day of Giving to support the Shawnee Fund. In the past three years nearly 300 donors have given to the campaigns totaling over $55,000 in support from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and community members. This year’s fundraiser strives to raise $25,000 throughout the campaign. To participate in or learn more about this year’s Day of Giving campaign, visit givetossu.com/dayofgiving.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_ShawneeState-DayofGiving.jpeg