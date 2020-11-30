Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Taylor, 26, of Washington C.H., was arrested on warrants for endangering children, a violation of court orders, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and disregard of safety.

Scott Clay, 51, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Tara Ralph, 46, of Greenfield, was arrested on warrants for a violation of court orders and failure to appear.

Nov. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Stephen Williams, 34, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Joann Shapley, 42, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to display a license plate and no tail lights.

Nov. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kelly Alexander, 56, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for an expired license.

Timothy Jenkins, 44, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for headlights and license plate.

Dustin Lavender, 39, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.