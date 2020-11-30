Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sydney Yoakem, 23, of Hillsboro was cited for OVI and driving under suspension and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Davis, 45, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Alexis Kuhbander, 20, of Chillicothe, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jared Hill, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Joshua Turner, 32, of Hillsboro, was charged with sexual imposition.