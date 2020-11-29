43 new cases reported Sunday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 43 new cases Sunday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 2,144 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 34 additional recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 1,392 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported six additional hospitalizations for the county on Sunday bringing the total to 175 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

ODH says that Sunday’s numbers are incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. ODH asks everyone to please bear with them as they work through this surge in testing.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_COVID19-Update-Nov-29-2020.jpg