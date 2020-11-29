Crabtree diagnosed with COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH — County Commissioner Mike Crabtree has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in critical condition from the virus.

According to a post on the Scioto County Commissioner’s Facebook page Saturday evening, Commissioner Crabtree was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now in a Columbus hospital fighting for his life.

“He is very critical and in need of a miracle from God,” the post stated.

During the Nov. 24 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Crabtree was not present and was also missing at the annual courthouse tree lighting ceremony. It has not been confirmed if Crabtree was diagnosed before Nov. 24.

Apostolic Lighthouse Church also took to social media to share their thoughts for Crabtree’s family and share the news.

“Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree has COVID. He is on a vent at Riverside. The ICU staff is very worried. Our friend needs prayer and a miracle more than ever. Please pray for Mike and Dianna, his wife. Our hearts are breaking. His wife has asked that Mike be put on every prayer chain possible,” the church posted.

Early in the pandemic, Crabtree had been somewhat critical of the actions taken by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, stating in a March 17 commissioners meeting, he thought some of the precautions were blown out of proportion. Crabtree later apologized for those comments and has been spreading the message of staying safe and healthy, along with the rest of the commissioners.

“The Commissioners want to remind everyone to please practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands. Our hearts break for the 23 families who have lost loved ones and the many families struggling with active cases. We rejoice with the many who have recovered. Please pray for our first responders and hospital staff at the front lines of this pandemic,” the commissioners posted Saturday on Facebook along with a graphic of the county’s COVID-19 numbers.

Although state guidelines do not recommend large crowds to gather, in the post announcing Crabtree’s diagnosis, the commissioners are planning a prayer vigil for Crabtree, Monday at 7 p.m. on the Sixth Street (Southside) Courthouse steps.

“Please join us in praying for Mike and his Doctors and nurses who are fighting to save his life. Speak life!!”

A prayer vigil will be held Monday at 7 p.m. on the 6th Street (Southside) Courthouse steps. Bring a candle if you have one. If not, one will be provided,” the post stated.

County Commissioner in critical condition

