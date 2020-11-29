Injury crash on US-35 in Ross County

CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle injury crash, which occurred on US 35 near mile post 20, in Ross County on November 29, 2020, at approximately 11:25 A.M..

A 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by Brian Davis, 54, of Portsmouth West Ohio, was traveling eastbound on US-35 when his trailer tire blew, sending the trailer into a sway. The Ford then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The passenger, Elizabeth Davis, 42, of Portsmouth West, Ohio, was extricated by mechanical means, due to being trapped inside. She was transported to the Adena Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Davis was treated and released on scene.

The Ohio State Patrol was assisted on the scene by Scioto Township Fire Department and EMS, along with the VA Medical Center Fire Department. US 35 eastbound was shut down for approximately 40 minutes, while the crash was being investigated.

The crash is currently under investigation.

