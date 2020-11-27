ODH reports 3 deaths, 37 cases of COVID-19

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported three deaths and 37 cases of COVID-19 for Scioto County on Friday.

Friday’s update by the ODH brings the total number of cases to 2,043 since March.

The total number of deaths related to the coronavius in Scioto County is now 23, including the three reported deaths in the latest update.

ODH reported there were 75 additional recoveries from those who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of recoveries to 1,312.

Two additional hospitalizations were reported in Fridays update, bringing the number of those who required hospitalization to 165.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS). The county met the same 4 out of 7 indicators that it met last week.

